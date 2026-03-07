Lionel Messi In Team India Jersey Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Summary of this article
Adidas India shares viral photo of Lionel Messi wearing the Team India cricket jersey
The post surfaces just a day before the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final
Messi had earlier visited India during his widely celebrated 2025 tour
Global football icon Lionel Messi created a buzz among Indian sports fans after a picture of him wearing the Indian cricket team’s jersey surfaced online. The image, shared by Adidas India on social media, quickly went viral as fans from both football and cricket communities celebrated the crossover moment.
With the ICC T20 World Cup final between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team scheduled for tomorrow, the timing of the post has only added to the excitement surrounding the big game.
Lionel Messi spotted wearing India cricket jersey in Adidas post
The viral image came from Adidas India, which shared a photograph showing Messi wearing the Indian cricket team jersey. The post quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans praising the unexpected crossover between one of football’s greatest players and the cricketing powerhouse of India.
Messi has long been one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and seeing him in India’s cricket colors thrilled sports enthusiasts. The gesture also highlighted the growing connection between global sports icons and Indian cricket culture.
When Lionel Messi visited India and met Indian sports stars
The viral moment also reminded fans of Messi’s memorable India tour in 2025, when the Argentine legend visited several cities as part of the “GOAT India Tour.” During the trip, he participated in promotional events, interacted with fans, and attended special sporting engagements across the country.
During the final leg of that visit in New Delhi, Messi was presented with a Team India cricket jersey and a cricket bat, symbolizing the connection between football and cricket in the country. The event also saw him interact with Indian athletes, including cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and several Olympic and Paralympic stars.