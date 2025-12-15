Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Concludes With Delhi Leg: Here's All That Happened

Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi after considerable delay due to foggy weather in morning
Argentine great felicitated Minerva Academy football team at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia in attendance
The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour that began in chaotic fashion in Kolkata, ended on a positive note in Delhi on Sunday (December 15) as devoted fans congregated to catch a glimpse of the man whose football skills are often beyond description.
The thousands of spectators filling the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as well as the few Indian celebrities and dignitaries inside the ground, basked in the euphoria of hosting one of the world’s most popular athletes at an extravagant event.
Speaking briefly in Spanish, Messi said, “Gracias Delhi! Hasta pronto (Thank you Delhi! See you soon)”, creating a sense of yearning among the crowds rarely seen before.
Upon arrival at the Kotla, Messi took a lap of the ground smiling, and watched the 7x7 celebrity match coming to an end, even as the spectators, many of whom were dressed in the famous blue and white Argentine jersey bearing No. 10, chanted his name continuously.
He was then standing there waving to the stands smiling, something he tried to do in Kolkata too but could not as he was crowded by too many people, including politicians and their aides, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
Messi kicked the ball at the stands along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul while taking a round of the venue that registered an attendance of around 25,000. The Argentine great also felicitated the Minerva Academy football team.
Jay Shah Felicitates Messi
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah, Delhi & District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley and former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia were in attendance and joined Messi towards the end of the 30-minute event.
Shah presented Messi with the Team India jersey, a bat signed by Indian cricketers as well as a ticket for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Earlier in the day, Messi arrived in the national capital for the fourth and final leg of his tour after his flight from Mumbai was delayed considerably due to foggy weather in Delhi.
Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to inclement weather.
He landed at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 2:30pm, and headed to the Leela Palace Hotel where he had a meet and greet session with a select few people.
According to a PTI report, Anant Ambani will host Messi, Suarez and others at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, later on Monday.
(With PTI inputs)