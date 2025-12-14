Messi To Meet Modi, CJI And Army chief During Delhi Leg Of India Tour

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez is also seen. Photo: PTI

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez is also seen. Photo: PTI