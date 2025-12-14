Messi To Meet Modi, CJI And Army chief During Delhi Leg Of India Tour

The final day of the GOAT India Tour will also include interactions with Indian cricketers and programmes at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Argentine Legend Arrives In Hyderabad For Second Leg
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez is also seen. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence before meeting the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at an MP’s house in Delhi.

  • Messi’s schedule features a meet-and-greet, a football clinic for children and ceremonial exchanges, before his departure from the capital.

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi will meet the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at a member of Parliament’s residence after visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence during the Delhi leg of his India tour on Monday.

The final day of the GOAT India Tour will also feature Messi exchanging greetings with two members of the Indian cricket team at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

Sources said the MP hosting the meeting is Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, who served three terms as president of the All India Football Federation.

Messi is scheduled to arrive in the national capital at 10.45 am. After a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet’ session at a city hotel, he will proceed to the Prime Minister’s residence, where he is expected to spend about 20 minutes interacting with Modi.

Security personnel lathi-charge fans after they gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium following chaos at an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. - PTI
Lionel Messi Event: WB Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Chaos

BY Outlook News Desk

Messi will then head to the MP’s residence, where he is set to meet Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin is also likely to be part of the select gathering, along with a few top government officials.

Related Content
Related Content

Following the high-level meetings, Messi’s convoy will leave for the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, where several programmes are lined up.

At 3.30 pm, Messi is scheduled to enter the stadium via the walkway leading to the pitch, with vehicles positioned to depart directly for the airport once the GOAT concert ends.

After a grand musical welcome, Messi will move to a smaller football field where Indian celebrities will take part in a match. He will greet the players and pose for group photographs with the teams.

A football clinic involving 22 children is scheduled from 3.55 pm to 4.15 pm. Messi will then head to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will present him with a gift, and the Argentine star will hand over two pre-signed jerseys to them.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: IND Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

  2. Madhya Pradesh Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Venkatesh Run Out In 182-Run Chase | MP 50/1 (6)

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam's BBL Debut Ends In Disappointment - Watch Dismissal

  4. SMAT 2025 Super League: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Blistering Century As Mumbai Beat Haryana

  5. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates Notch Up Massive 78-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  3. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  4. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win