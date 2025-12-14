Messi To Meet Modi, CJI And Army chief During Delhi Leg Of India Tour

Lionel Messi will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence before meeting the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at an MP’s house in Delhi.
Argentine football icon Lionel Messi will meet the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at a member of Parliament’s residence after visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence during the Delhi leg of his India tour on Monday.
The final day of the GOAT India Tour will also feature Messi exchanging greetings with two members of the Indian cricket team at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.
Sources said the MP hosting the meeting is Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, who served three terms as president of the All India Football Federation.
Messi is scheduled to arrive in the national capital at 10.45 am. After a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet’ session at a city hotel, he will proceed to the Prime Minister’s residence, where he is expected to spend about 20 minutes interacting with Modi.
Messi will then head to the MP’s residence, where he is set to meet Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin is also likely to be part of the select gathering, along with a few top government officials.
Following the high-level meetings, Messi’s convoy will leave for the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, where several programmes are lined up.
At 3.30 pm, Messi is scheduled to enter the stadium via the walkway leading to the pitch, with vehicles positioned to depart directly for the airport once the GOAT concert ends.
After a grand musical welcome, Messi will move to a smaller football field where Indian celebrities will take part in a match. He will greet the players and pose for group photographs with the teams.
A football clinic involving 22 children is scheduled from 3.55 pm to 4.15 pm. Messi will then head to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will present him with a gift, and the Argentine star will hand over two pre-signed jerseys to them.