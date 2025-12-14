Lionel Messi Event: WB Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Chaos

A committee set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Salt Lake Stadium to probe alleged mismanagement during Lionel Messi’s event.
The event descended into disorder, prompting Messi to leave early, after which police arrested the main organiser and registered an FIR.
Members of a committee constituted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inquire into the chaos during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium visited the venue on Sunday to conduct an on-ground inspection, officials said.
The inquiry panel is headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Ashim Kumar Ray, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty also part of the team.
Officials said the members will inspect the stadium premises, assess crowd management arrangements and review facilities provided to spectators as part of the probe into the alleged mismanagement at Saturday’s event. CCTV footage is also likely to be examined.
The committee has been tasked with fixing responsibility for the lapses that led to the disorder and recommending measures to prevent a recurrence at future high-profile events.
What was projected as a marquee sporting spectacle descended into chaos after thousands of spectators protested over not being able to get a clear glimpse of Messi, triggering vandalism inside the stadium.
The unrest prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field earlier than scheduled.
Following the incident, police arrested the main organiser of the event on charges of mismanagement and public disorder, and registered an FIR.