Lionel Messi Event: WB Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Chaos

The panel, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Ashim Kumar Ray, will examine crowd management, facilities and CCTV footage to fix responsibility.

West Bengal Governor denied entry, Salt Lake Stadium chaos, Lionel Messi Kolkata event
Security personnel lathi-charge fans after they gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium following chaos at an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • A committee set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Salt Lake Stadium to probe alleged mismanagement during Lionel Messi’s event.

  • The event descended into disorder, prompting Messi to leave early, after which police arrested the main organiser and registered an FIR.

Members of a committee constituted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inquire into the chaos during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium visited the venue on Sunday to conduct an on-ground inspection, officials said.

The inquiry panel is headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Ashim Kumar Ray, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty also part of the team.

Officials said the members will inspect the stadium premises, assess crowd management arrangements and review facilities provided to spectators as part of the probe into the alleged mismanagement at Saturday’s event. CCTV footage is also likely to be examined.

Security personnel lathi-charge fans after they gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium following chaos at an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata. - PTI
West Bengal Governor Denied Entry At Salt Lake Stadium Amid Messi Event Chaos

BY Outlook News Desk

The committee has been tasked with fixing responsibility for the lapses that led to the disorder and recommending measures to prevent a recurrence at future high-profile events.

What was projected as a marquee sporting spectacle descended into chaos after thousands of spectators protested over not being able to get a clear glimpse of Messi, triggering vandalism inside the stadium.

The unrest prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field earlier than scheduled.

Following the incident, police arrested the main organiser of the event on charges of mismanagement and public disorder, and registered an FIR.

Chief Minister Banerjee had apologised to Messi and football fans on Saturday, describing the incident as deeply disturbing, and announced the formation of the inquiry committee to ensure accountability.

