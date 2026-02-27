Lionel Messi Knocked Down: Inter Miami Star Escapes Unhurt In Crazy Puerto Rico Outing - Watch

Lionel Messi was tackled by a pitch invader but remained unhurt as Miami beat Independiente del Valle 2-1. Santi Morales opened with a Luis Suarez assist, Patrik Mercado equalised, and Messi’s 70th-minute penalty sealed the win

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi Knocked Down: Inter Miami Star Escapes Unhurt In Crazy Puerto Rico Outing - Watch
A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Messi was tackled by a pitch invader but escaped injury and completed the match as Miami beat Independiente del Valle 2-1 in a pre-season friendly

  • Luis Suarez set up Santi Morales for the opener, with Independiente equalising through Patrik Mercado before Messi’s decisive 70th-minute penalty

  • Kick-off was delayed by jersey confusion, and chaos erupted with multiple pitch invaders disrupting the game

Lionel Messi escaped unhurt as Major League Soccer (MLS) champions beat Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle 2-1 in a chaotic pre-season friendly match at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, on Thursday (February 26, 2026).

Originally scheduled for February 13, the friendly was postponed after Messi suffered a hamstring injury in Miami's previous match against another Ecuadorian side, Barcelona SC.

Notably, the Herons had already begun their MLS season with a 0-3 defeat away to Son Heung-min's Los Angeles FC, and they took the field five days later, honouring the commitment to play the friendly with the two-time Ecuadorian champions.

Introduced in the second half, the Argentine superstar scored the decisive goal, from the spot, in the 70th minute. Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez assisted 19-year-old Santi Morales for the opener in the 16th minute. But Independiente hit back within two minutes, thanks to a Patrik Mercado strike.

Bayamon Mayhem: Delayed Start, Messi Tackled By Fan

The kick-off was delayed by an hour due to confusion surrounding the colour of the team jerseys. Yet, both teams ended up wearing black uniforms, making it difficult for the fans to distinguish the players.

During the closing stages of the game, several pitch invaders ran onto the field and tried to meet Messi. In the melee, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was knocked down by a pitch invader and a security guard who was trying to protect the former FC Barcelona player.

The 38-year-old escaped injury and completed the match once resumed after a brief stoppage.

What Next For Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will resume their MLS regular season with a visit to Orlando City on Sunday (March 2), followed by away fixtures against DC United, Charlotte, and New York City.

The Javier Mascherano-coached team will play their first home match on April 4 against Austin at the Miami Freedom Park, the new 25,000-seater stadium.

Independiente also opened their domestic campaign last weekend, beating Guayaquil City 2-0 in LigaPro. They resume competitive play on Monday, away at Manta FC.

Tags

