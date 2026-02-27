Lionel Messi Knocked Down: Inter Miami Star Escapes Unhurt In Crazy Puerto Rico Outing - Watch

A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)