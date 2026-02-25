As The Glaciers Recede, So Do The People

The story of migration from Uttarakhand’s hills is often framed around jobs and education. But local observers argue that climate change, particularly glacier retreat and altered snowfall patterns, is quietly reshaping the social geography of the region. “We only talk about glaciers when there is a disaster,” says Varsha Singh, an independent journalist who reports from Uttarakhand in a webinar organised by The Voice Of Glaciers Foundation. “We don’t talk about how the slow changes are affecting the daily lives of people who live near them.”