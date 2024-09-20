International

Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned

Coming up with the clearest picture of the transitioning Thwaites glacier in Antarctica, scientists in the latest report said the situation is "grim", as they found the glacial retreat has accelerated considerably over the past 30 years and rapid ice loss is expected to speed up this century.

Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica
Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica Photo: AP
info_icon

Adding to the concerns over irreversible impacts of climate change, scientists have found the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica is melting at an unprecedented rate which is an indicator of the catastrophic effects of global sea level rise in the not-so-far future.

This time, the group of scientists who formed the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC), study Thwaites using ice-breaking ships and underwater robots to get further details on the glacial retreat.

Coming up with the clearest picture of the transitioning glacier, scientists in the latest report said the situation is "grim", as they found the glacial retreat has accelerated considerably over the past 30 years and rapid ice loss is expected to speed up this century. Furthermore, the scientists also predicted that the Antarctic Ice Sheet could collapse within 200 years, which would have devastating consequences.

“Our findings indicate it is set to retreat further and faster", said Rob Larter, a marine geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey and part of the ITGC team

null - null
Ladakh's Melting Glaciers Ring A Warning Bell, Why Indo-Gangetic Plain Is In Danger Zone

BY Jayanta Oinam

Research so far also suggests that the Thwaites ice shelves collapse will leave several other towering cliffs of ice exposed to the ocean making them even more unstable. These tall cliffs could easily become unstable and more susceptible to tumbling into the ocean, exposing yet taller cliffs behind them.

However, scientists of the ITGC project said far more research is still needed to understand the future of the complex glacier.

Thwaites: The 'Florida-sized Doomsday Glacier'

The widely known Florida-sized Thwaites, which is often dubbed as 'Doomsday Glacier', has room for enough water to elevate the sea levels by more than 2 feet. However, the enormous glacier is holding back vast Antarctic ice sheet, the collapse of the mammoth structure is likely to increase the sea level by 10 feet.

What makes the glacier more susceptible to melting down is kits geographical position. The land on which it sits slopes downwards, making it even more exposed to relatively warm ocean water.

Representative image - Pinterest
Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates

BY Outlook International Desk

'Icefin' and other experiments

According to the scientists, the ITGC team sent a torpedo-shaped robot called Icefin to the glacier's grounding line, the point at which the ice rises up from the seabed and starts to float.

The images beamed back by ITGC suggested that the glacier is melting in an unprecedented rate, with warm ocean water able to funnel through deep cracks and “staircase” formations in the ice.

Furthermore, a different study used satellite and GPS data to track the impacts of the tides. The data suggested that the warm seawater was able to push more than 6 miles beneath Thwaites, squeezing warm water under the ice leading to rapid melting.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Samson, Easwaran Hit Centuries As India B Dominate India D On Day 2
  2. Malawi Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  3. ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2
  5. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3: Chandimal, Karunaratne Hand Sri Lanka Advantage At Galle
Football News
  1. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC 2-1 Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  2. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
  3. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh, Leon Augustine Help The Shers Win 2-1 At Home
  4. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Natasha Dowie Insists Sonia Bompastor Appointment Shows Growth Of Women's Super League
  5. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Expected Michael Olise's Flying Start To Bayern Munich Career
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  2. Central Europe's Floods
  3. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  4. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps