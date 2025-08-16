Football

Diogo Jota, Forever 20: Liverpool Players, Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Portuguese Player

Liverpool players and fans paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on Friday (August 15, 2025) at the first competitive match at Anfield since their death last month. Ahead of kickoff in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League, Liverpool fans held up placards to spell out “DJ20” and “AS30” in two of the stands during a period of silence in honour of the Portuguese players, who were killed in a car crash in Spain. After the final whistle, Mohamed Salah — the scorer of the defending champions' final goal — was in tears as he stood in front of the storied Kop stand and kept going a song about Jota that the home supporters were chanting. Liverpool will have a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield to honour Jota.

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota
Late Liverpool player Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota is displayed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota
Late Liverpool player Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota is displayed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League soccer match Diogo Jota
A supporter wearing the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota's jersey | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

A supporter wearing the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota's jersey waits for the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League soccer match Diogo Jota
A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who died in July, is placed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Liverpools Mohamed Salah
Tribute to teammate Diogo Jota | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with a tribute to teammate Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

English Premier League soccer match
Liverpool players observe a moment of silence for the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool players observe a moment of silence for the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League soccer match
Late Liverpool player Diogo Jota | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Players observe a moment of silence for the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

