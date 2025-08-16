Diogo Jota, Forever 20: Liverpool Players, Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Portuguese Player

A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota is displayed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota is displayed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
A supporter wearing the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota's jersey waits for the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
A banner depicting the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who died in July, is placed on the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with a tribute to teammate Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool players observe a moment of silence for the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Players observe a moment of silence for the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.