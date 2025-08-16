Football

Diogo Jota, Forever 20: Liverpool Players, Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Portuguese Player

Liverpool players and fans paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on Friday (August 15, 2025) at the first competitive match at Anfield since their death last month. Ahead of kickoff in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League, Liverpool fans held up placards to spell out “DJ20” and “AS30” in two of the stands during a period of silence in honour of the Portuguese players, who were killed in a car crash in Spain. After the final whistle, Mohamed Salah — the scorer of the defending champions' final goal — was in tears as he stood in front of the storied Kop stand and kept going a song about Jota that the home supporters were chanting. Liverpool will have a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield to honour Jota.