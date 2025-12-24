Delhi Police Arrests Alleged Kingpin of Organised Crime Syndicate Under MCOCA

Ravi alias Ravi Dahiya, alleged mastermind of inter-state crime syndicate, nabbed in Gurugram.
Case registered under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for extortion, contract killings, drug trafficking.
Illegal firearms, cash and phones recovered; further arrests anticipated in ongoing probe.
Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the alleged kingpin of a major organised crime syndicate on December 24, 2025, after a prolonged operation spanning several months. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Ravi alias 'Ravi Dahiya', a resident of outer Delhi, was apprehended from his hideout in Gurugram, Haryana.
According to police, Ravi Dahiya is believed to be the mastermind behind a sprawling criminal network involved in extortion, targeted killings on contract, drug trafficking, and money laundering across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. The syndicate allegedly extorted crores of rupees from businessmen, builders and transporters by issuing life threats and carrying out demonstrative attacks.
A case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered at Special Cell police station on December 20 following detailed evidence collection, including call data records, technical surveillance, and statements of protected witnesses. MCOCA was invoked due to the syndicate's inter-state operations, use of sophisticated communication tools, and repeated criminal activities by the same group.
DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said: “Ravi Dahiya was the central figure coordinating hits, collections and logistics. He maintained a low profile, frequently changing locations and using multiple mobile phones. His arrest is a major blow to the syndicate, which had been active since 2018.”
During interrogation, the accused revealed linkages with several sharpshooters and financiers based in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered two illegal pistols, live cartridges, cash amounting to ₹18 lakh, and multiple mobile phones from his possession.
The operation was led by a team under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ravindra Singh Yadav. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.
The case highlights Delhi Police's renewed focus on dismantling organised crime networks through stringent laws like MCOCA, which allows for longer custody periods, stringent bail conditions, and admissibility of confessions made to police officers.