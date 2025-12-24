Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hammers His Fastest List A Hundred Upon Domestic Comeback

Rohit Sharma's previous List A hundred for Mumbai came on his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut back in 2008. The former India skipper last played a Vijay Hazare match seven years ago, in 2018

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hammers His Fastest List A Hundred Upon Domestic Comeback
Rohit Sharma in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma hits 62-ball hundred, bettering his 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in 2023

  • Rohit century helps Mumbai beat Sikkim by eight wickets

  • Elsewhere, Virat Kohli cracks 84-ball hundred in Andhra vs Delhi contest

Rohit Sharma marked his return to domestic one-day cricket with a scintillating 62-ball century as Mumbai beat Sikkim by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group C match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Sikkim won the toss and scored 236/7 in their 50 overs with Ashish Thapa top scoring (79 off 87) for the minnows. For Mumbai, captain Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets for 19 runs from his six overs.

The Mumbai chase got off to a flier with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (38 off 58) and Rohit posting 141 runs from the first wicket in 19.4 overs. Raghuvanshi fell to Ankur Malik, but Rohit and Musheer Khan continued to score freely in front of the expectant Jaipur crowd, with thousands turning up to witness the former India captain.

Hitman Show In Pink City

And they were treated to a Hitman show. Rohit reached his 37th List A century in 62 balls and celebrated his fastest in the format, one delivery less than his 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in New Delhi in 2023. He was eventually dismissed for 155 in 94 balls (18 fours, nine sixes).

Mumbai won the match by eight wickets with 117 balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Virat Kohli got to his century off 84 balls as Delhi were chasing Andhra Pradesh's 298/8 in their Elite Group D match at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. In the process, Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 List A runs, going past the landmark in his 330th innings. Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 391 innings.

Unfortunately for the legion of cricket fans, neither the Andhra vs Delhi nor the Mumbai vs Sikkim match is being shown live.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now only playing ODIs for the national team, are making a bid to extend their respective international careers and their next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. The forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2027.

