Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic Cricket

Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads
Mumbai Squad: Rohit Sharma, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akash Anand(w), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Sylvester DSouza, Ishan Mulchandani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale
Sikkim Squad: Anwesh Sharma, Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Md Saptulla, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, K Sai Satwik, Rahul Kumar Prasad, Siddharth Prasad, Abhishek Kr Shah
Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Rohit Sharma in Action
The spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma rather than the contest itself. Making his first appearance in India’s premier domestic one-day tournament since 2018, Rohit returns following a BCCI directive urging centrally contracted players to feature in domestic cricket when free from national duty. More importantly, the Mumbai skipper will use this outing to fine-tune his game ahead of the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, with fans watching closely for signs of rhythm and form.
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live blog of the Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy between Mumbai and Sikkim. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.