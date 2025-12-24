Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic Cricket

Star-studded Mumbai will face Sikkim in the Group C match of the Vijay Hazare match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Mumbai and Sikkim at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. In a David vs Goliath battle, a strong Mumbai unit will face the underdog Sikkim in the first Group C. Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai team have some strong players in their ranks including the veteran Rohit Sharma, who will play first List A game since 2018. On the other hand, Lee Yong Lepcha, will lead a young Sikkim side against the heavyweights in their first match. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

24 Dec 2025, 08:04:49 am IST Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads Mumbai Squad: Rohit Sharma, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akash Anand(w), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Sylvester DSouza, Ishan Mulchandani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale Sikkim Squad: Anwesh Sharma, Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Md Saptulla, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, K Sai Satwik, Rahul Kumar Prasad, Siddharth Prasad, Abhishek Kr Shah

24 Dec 2025, 07:44:41 am IST Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Rohit Sharma in Action The spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma rather than the contest itself. Making his first appearance in India’s premier domestic one-day tournament since 2018, Rohit returns following a BCCI directive urging centrally contracted players to feature in domestic cricket when free from national duty. More importantly, the Mumbai skipper will use this outing to fine-tune his game ahead of the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, with fans watching closely for signs of rhythm and form.