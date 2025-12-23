Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

Rohit Sharma to play first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai
He last played in Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018
He will feature against Sikkim and Uttarakhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit Sharma will feature for Mumbai in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Sikkim on December 24. The star Indian opener's presence in the side will be a big boost for an already strong outfit captained by Shardul Thakur.
This will be Rohit's first appearance in the premier domestic One-Day tournament since 2018, followed by a BCCI directive for its centrally contracted players to play first-class matches whenever they are not on national duty.
Rohit Sharma will play the first two matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Sikkim and Uttarakhand on December 24 and 26 respectively. Both the matches will by played in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The first two matches of Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's premier List A domestic tournament played every year. It consists of 38 teams split into elite and plate groups, and the matches are played in round robin and knockout stages.
Rohit Sharma's Stats in Vijay Hazare Trophy
In his career spanned across 19 years, Rohit Sharma has played 18 matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which he has scored 581 runs at an average of 38. He has 3 half-centuries and one century in this format.
Since Rohit Sharma now play only one the One-Day format of the game in International cricket, his each cricketing appearance is like a spectacle for India cricket fans.
Also, it will serve as good preparation before the upcoming three-match One-day series against New Zealand, commencing from Vadodara. Rohit Sharma has his eyes set on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup for India, and to maintain the touch and form required for International cricket, he'll be eyeing to get as much match practice as possible.