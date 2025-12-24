Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-Up Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes Fastest To 16000 List A Runs

Virat Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards. Fellow senior pro Rohit Sharma also shone on Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback, cracking a 62-ball century against Sikkim

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes Fastest To 16000 List A Runs
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli crosses 16,000 List A runs in his 330th innings

  • Sachin Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 391 innings

  • 37-year-old Kohli playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year gap

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli on Wednesday (December 24, 2025) surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 List A runs, going past the landmark in his 330th innings en route a rollicking century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru. Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 391 innings.

Kohli reached the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before hitting an 84-ball hundred. He had got to his fifty off 39 deliveries, and was dropped on 96. The stylish right-hander now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.

The 37-year-old is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year gap, but has a superb record in the tournament. In the premier domestic one-day competition, the former India captain has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four hundreds and three fifties.

Retired from the Test and T20 International formats, Kohli's next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

Meanwhile, Kohli's fellow senior pro Rohit Sharma also fired on comeback to the domestic circuit, smashing a 62-ball hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur. The 38-year-old hit eight fours and eight sixes to get to three figures, and was eventually dismissed at 155 off 94 balls as Mumbai won by eight wickets. Kohli was batting on 113 off 92 balls.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
