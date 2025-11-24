Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

Trump hints at progress in Ukraine talks, but Zelensky warns no peace deal should involve territorial loss.
US says Geneva discussions led to revisions in the 28-point plan; Russia claims it has not seen updates.
Europe notes limited progress and prepares a “Coalition of the Willing” meeting, stressing Russia must pay for wartime damage.
US President Donald Trump said “something good just may be happening” after American and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Geneva over the weekend, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned against any peace deal that involves giving up territory.
The comments come amid renewed scrutiny of a 28-point peace proposal, which several European leaders criticised last week as being overly favourable to Russia.
US officials said the Geneva discussions led to “revisions and clarifications” to the draft plan, though Russia maintains it has not received any updated document. The European Commission said a final agreement remains distant but noted “constructive progress” in ongoing negotiations.
The Commission also confirmed that the “Coalition of the Willing” — a group of countries coordinating support for Ukraine — will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The UK and France are spearheading efforts within the group to form a “reassurance force” in case a ceasefire is reached.
European officials reiterated that Russia must be held accountable for wartime destruction. “It is critical that the aggressor pays for the destruction that it has been doing,” said Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho.