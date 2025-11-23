Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that its troops had captured three additional villages in the Donetsk region along with another settlement in the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, continuing their methodical push through Ukraine's eastern frontlines near the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk. Kyiv has not confirmed the claims, maintaining its policy of silence on tactical retreats to avoid aiding Russian propaganda, but independent mapping by the Ukrainian DeepState blog indicates Russian advances inching southward toward Pokrovsk's center, where evacuation orders have intensified amid relentless artillery and drone assaults.