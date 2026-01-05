Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Tempers flared late on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne were involved in a heated on-field exchange

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test 2026 Ben stokes Marnus Labuschagen confrontation video
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes a run during play on day two of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne exchanged words towards the end of Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test

  • The umpired had to intervene before Stokes dismissed the Australian for 48

  • Former players including Brett Lee and Adam Gilchrist defended the confrontation

Tempers boiled over late on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, with Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne at the centre of a fiery on-field confrontation during a tense spell late in the day.

The incident happened at the end of a Ben Stokes over, moments after Travis Head had struck consecutive boundaries. Labuschagne appeared to direct a remark towards Stokes, triggering an immediate response from the England captain.

Stokes turned back, exchanged words, and then walked towards Labuschagne, placing his arm around the Australian batter’s shoulder, forcing the umpires to intervene.

According to news.com.au, Stokes appeared to tell the Australian batter to “shut the **** up” during the exchange. After a brief but intense discussion, Stokes patted Labuschagne on the shoulder and walked away, without the situation escalating further.

Moments later, Stokes had the final word on the field, dismissing Labuschagne for 48, inducing an edge to gully from a wide delivery. The England skipper then gave a glaring look towards Labuschagne before celebrating with his teammates.

Lee, Gilchrist Support Ashes Confrontation

Related Content
Related Content

The altercation found some support from former players on commentary duty. One of those was former Australian pacer and the latest Hall of Fame inductee, Brett Lee. “Should you touch another player? The answer is no,” he said.

“But is there anything wrong with that? I’d say no. Was it a squeeze? Was he trying to diffuse the situation?” Lee added, before lamenting the timing of the incident. “I want to see this in the first Test. This is what the Ashes are about. You’re playing for your country, so get out there and have a crack.”

Australia women’s team captain Alyssa Healy agreed with the sentiment, saying, “It’s the fifth Test match, it’s a little bit late for that now. He might have a trip to the match referee after that moment.”

“It just got a bit heated, maybe (because) it’s the fIfth Test and maybe everyone is getting a bit tired,” Adam Gilchrist, speaking on Kayo Sports, said. “This confrontation between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne, the verbal started and where has it been (before this Test)?”

“It looked like it was done and dusted after a bit of backchat, but something caught Stokes’ attention, and he goes back to Marnus and actually puts his arm around him. I don’t know whether that was trying to defuse the situation, but it still looked like it was pretty heated,” the former captain continued.

“Should you be touching an opposition player in any fashion? But this is what we expect in an Ashes series.”

Root’s Masterclass For England

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 384, with Joe Root anchoring the innings through a brilliant 160 off 242 balls. Resuming from an overnight 211, Root remained the backbone of England’s resistance, even as Australia struck at regular intervals at the other end.

Although batting conditions at the SCG appeared to ease as the day progressed, Australia ensured England never fully seized control. Root’s ton and Harry Brook’s earlier half-century were neutralised by disciplined bowling that prevented the visitors from capitalising fully.

Australia’s first innings was powered by Travis Head. The left-hander went on the offensive against both pace and spin, finishing the day unbeaten on 91 from just 87 balls. Head’s power-hitting allowed Australia to claw back momentum rapidly, ensuring they ended Day 2 at 166/2 after 35 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Kishan Kumar Singh Claims Third Wicket, SA 75/3 (14)

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT