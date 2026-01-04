Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 1: Sydney Awaits Series Finale; Three Lions Bat First

After 4 unbelievable Test matches in the Ashes 2025-26 series, Australia welcome England at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground for the 5th and final encounter. The Aussies had claimed an unassailable lead after winning the 3rd match in Adelaide while the Three Lions pulled one back to make it 3-1 at the MCG.
That 4-wicket victory was England's first Test match win on Australian soil after more than 10 years. While this may not seem ideal, Ben Stokes and his entourage have now got a sense of what winning in Australia requires and takes.
The opening 3 matches were forgettable from England's perspective as the Ashes was decided within just 11 days of cricket.
As a result, England's wait to capture the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015 extended with the Three Lions also losing their 3rd out of the last 5 Test series against Australia.
England were surrounded with criticism not only on the field, but also off the field due to their reckless drinking spree in between the series. The lack of discipline and self-control reflected on the results.
The claims of this English team being the best since 2013 were shrugged off quite too easily by an Australian team which was mostly captained by Steve Smith. Regular captain Pat Cummins featured in only the 3rd Test.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Toss Update
England won the toss and chose to bat first
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Squads
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Traivs Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Todd Murphy
England: Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Ollie Pope (WK), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Pots and Shoaib Bashir
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Australia Vs England 5th Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.