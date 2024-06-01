Alex Tyso Carey represents the Australian national cricket team and plays domestically for South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers. Carey is a wicket-keeper-batsman known for his consistent performances and leadership skills. Carey's cricketing journey began in Loxton, South Australia, where he played age-group cricket for the state. He showcased his talent as a wicketkeeper-batsman from an early age. Formerly an Australian rules footballer, he is currently a wicket-keeper who plays for the Australian National team in test matches and one-day formats. In domestic cricket, he plays for South Australia and Adelaide Strikers. He made his debut initially as an atop-order batter in 2013 but was unsuccessful and dropped. He moved down the batting order and became a wicketkeeper. Carey was a member of the Australian teams that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

As a teenager, Carey played both Australia rules football and cricket and as he got older, he started to play football at a higher level. In 2008, Carey was included in South Australia’s squad for the 2008 AFL Under 18 Championships. In 2010, he joined the Australian Football League’s new expansion club, the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Carey captained the side and won the team’s best and fairest award.

In 2012-13 he joined the Glenelg Cricket Club, the Greater Western Sydney Giants. He made his List A cricket debut in a Ryobi Cup match against New South Wales and was also brought into the Sheffield Shield side, making his first-class debut.

For the 2016-17 season, Carey was given his first senior contract with South Australia. His performance resulted in his inclusion in Australia’s National Performance Squad in the 2017 off-season, and he was also named as the sole wicket-keeper in the Australia A squad which was meant to tour South Africa for the 2017 South Africa Team Tri-Series.

As a result of his form, Carey went into the 2017-2018 Sheffield Shield season as one of the main contenders to play for Australia in the 2017-2018 Ashes series.

In May 2019, Carey was signed by Sussex County Cricket Club to play in the 2019 t20 Blast tournament in England. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals.

In 2018, he was named in the squad for the 2017-18 Trans Tasman Tri-Series. He made his T20I debut for Australia against New Zealand in February 2018. He also signed a national contract with Cricket Australia for the 2018-19 season. In 2018, he was named vice-captain of the Australia T20 team. In April 2019, he was named in Australia’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He set the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the World Cup. Following the World Cup, the ICC named Carey as the rising star of the squad.

In July 2021, he was named as Australia’s captain for Australia’s 1st ODI against West Indies. Carey made his Test debut in December 2021 in the first teat of the 2021-22 Ashes series. In December 2022, Carey scored his maiden Test century, becoming only the second wicket-keeper to score a century at the MCG.

In March 2024, during the second test against New Zealand Carey equaled Adam Gilchrist’s record for the most catches in a match by an Australian wicket-keeper. This earned him the Player of the Match award.