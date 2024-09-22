Sports

England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: AUS Thump ENG, Take 2-0 Lead In Series - In Pics

Australia secured a second big victory over England in their five-match ODI series, winning by 68 runs after Alex Carey's dashing 74 off 67 balls and an impressive bowling display sparked by the tourists' returning senior pacers on Saturday (September 21, 2024). It was a 14th straight ODI win for the world champion Australians, who moved into a 2-0 lead in the series that has underlined the chasm that has grown between the fierce rivals in the 50-over format.