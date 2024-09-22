Sports

England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: AUS Thump ENG, Take 2-0 Lead In Series - In Pics

Australia secured a second big victory over England in their five-match ODI series, winning by 68 runs after Alex Carey's dashing 74 off 67 balls and an impressive bowling display sparked by the tourists' returning senior pacers on Saturday (September 21, 2024). It was a 14th straight ODI win for the world champion Australians, who moved into a 2-0 lead in the series that has underlined the chasm that has grown between the fierce rivals in the 50-over format.

England Vs Australia 2nd ODI Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia players celebrate winning the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

1/9
Australia vs England 2nd ODI
Australia vs England 2nd ODI Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

England's Brydon Carse bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

2/9
England Vs Australia
England Vs Australia Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia's Aaron Hardie take the catch to dismiss England's Ben Duckett caught and bowled during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

3/9
Australia vs England
Australia vs England Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

4/9
ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI
ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

5/9
AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI
AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia's Alex Carey bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

6/9
ENG vs AUS
ENG vs AUS Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

7/9
AUS vs ENG
AUS vs ENG Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

England's Liam Livingstone, 4th left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

8/9
Britain Cricket ODI: England Vs Australia
Britain Cricket ODI: England Vs Australia Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

9/9
Britain Cricket ODI: Australia vs England
Britain Cricket ODI: Australia vs England Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Australia's Travis Head bats during the second One Day international match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds.

