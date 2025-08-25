Tennis

Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

Emma Raducanu stormed into the US Open second round with a commanding straight-sets victory over Ena Shibahara. The 2021 champion needed just 62 minutes to dispatch the Japanese qualifier 6-1, 6-2, marking her first win at Flushing Meadows since her fairytale triumph four years ago.