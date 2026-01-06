Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Rao Perala hit an unbeaten 200 off 154 balls to guide Hyderabad to 352/5 against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Rajkot on Tuesday. Photo: X/@rajasthanroyals

