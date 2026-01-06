Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad opener Aman Rao, a US-born talent, produced a stunning double century to power his team against Bengal in a Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday

Aman Rao Perala hit an unbeaten 200 off 154 balls to guide Hyderabad to 352/5 against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Rajkot on Tuesday. Photo: X/@rajasthanroyals
  • Hyderabad face Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Rajkot

  • Aman Rao Perala smashes an unbeaten 200 off 154 balls

  • Hyderabad post a strong 352/5 in their first innings

Hyderabad’s Aman Rao announced himself in style in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, blasting a commanding double century against Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

In just his third List A match, the 21-year-old carried his bat to an unbeaten 200 off 154 balls, smashing 12 fours and 13 sixes. The innings reached its dramatic peak with a last-ball six to reach the double century, propelling Hyderabad to a commanding 352/5 and leaving spectators and opponents stunned.

From the very first delivery, Aman set the tone with aggressive yet controlled strokeplay. He combined fearless hitting with smart shot selection, taking on experienced India pacers like Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep.

While wickets fell at the other end, Aman remained composed and focused, forging a 104-run opening partnership with Rahul Singh before adding another 87-run stand with Tilak Varma.

His innings now stands as the highest individual score by a Hyderabad batter in List A cricket and marks the ninth double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, a remarkable achievement for a player so early in his career.

Who is Aman Rao?

Rao has quickly made a name for himself with his fearless approach to batting, first drawing attention in age-group cricket by scoring 381 runs in six matches in the U-23 State Trophy, including a century and three fifties.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, he continued to impress on bigger stages, most notably during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where he attacked Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur in the opening over, smashing 24 runs and immediately signaling his aggressive intent.

With a T20 strike rate exceeding 160, Aman has earned a reputation as a clean, powerful hitter capable of dominating any bowling attack.

Rajasthan Royals recognized his potential and invested ₹30 lakh for him in the IPL 2026 auction. His performances in domestic cricket, highlighted by this record-breaking double century, suggest he has both the talent and temperament to thrive at higher levels.

Rao’s fearless style, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure make him one of Indian cricket’s most exciting emerging talents. With such a stellar start to his senior career, Hyderabad’s young opener is already making a mark and looks set to shine in both domestic and franchise cricket.

