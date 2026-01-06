Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Tilak Varma-Mohammed Shami Battle Takes Centrestage

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Tilak Varma-led Hyderabad take on Mohammed Shami's Bengal in Elite Group B match of the VHT 2025-26 tournament. Follow the latest updates right here

India Vs England Cricket IND vs ENG 5th T20I Photo from Mumbai: Mohammed Shami
File image of Mohammed Shami and Tilak Varma in India colours. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Bengal lock horns against Hyderabad in Elite Group B match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Tuesday, January 6 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot. Mohammed Shami will again be in focus as he leads the pace attack for Bengal, however, Mohammed Siraj will be keen to outdo his national team compatriot. Follow the latest updates right here
LIVE UPDATES

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Playing XIs

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sumit Nag (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Das.

Hyderabad: Pragnay Reddy (wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Aman Rao Perala, Abhirath Reddy, Pranav Varma, K Nitesh Reddy, Chama V Milind, Nitin Sai Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi.

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Toss Update

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Streaming Info

Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Squads

Bengal Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Das, Chandrahas Dash, Sumit Nag, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Ankit Mishra, Ravi Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Aamir Gani

Hyderabad Squad: Aman Rao Perala, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma(c), Abhirath Reddy, Aelgani Varun Goud, Pragnay Reddy(w), K Nitesh Reddy, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Aniketh Reddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, B Punnaiah, Nitin Sai Yadav, Arfaz Ahmed Mohammad, Prateek Reddy, Rahul Buddhi, Kartikeya Kak, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh

Published At:
