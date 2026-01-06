Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Tilak Varma-Mohammed Shami Battle Takes Centrestage

Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Playing XIs
Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sumit Nag (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Das.
Hyderabad: Pragnay Reddy (wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Aman Rao Perala, Abhirath Reddy, Pranav Varma, K Nitesh Reddy, Chama V Milind, Nitin Sai Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi.
Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Toss Update
Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Streaming Info
Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Squads
Bengal Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Das, Chandrahas Dash, Sumit Nag, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Ankit Mishra, Ravi Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Aamir Gani
Hyderabad Squad: Aman Rao Perala, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma(c), Abhirath Reddy, Aelgani Varun Goud, Pragnay Reddy(w), K Nitesh Reddy, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Aniketh Reddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, B Punnaiah, Nitin Sai Yadav, Arfaz Ahmed Mohammad, Prateek Reddy, Rahul Buddhi, Kartikeya Kak, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh