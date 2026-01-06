Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Tilak Varma-Mohammed Shami Battle Takes Centrestage

File image of Mohammed Shami and Tilak Varma in India colours. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Bengal lock horns against Hyderabad in Elite Group B match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Tuesday, January 6 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot. Mohammed Shami will again be in focus as he leads the pace attack for Bengal, however, Mohammed Siraj will be keen to outdo his national team compatriot. Follow the latest updates right here

6 Jan 2026, 09:14:33 am IST Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Playing XIs Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sumit Nag (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Das. Hyderabad: Pragnay Reddy (wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Aman Rao Perala, Abhirath Reddy, Pranav Varma, K Nitesh Reddy, Chama V Milind, Nitin Sai Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi.

6 Jan 2026, 09:13:17 am IST Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Toss Update Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

6 Jan 2026, 07:47:06 am IST Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Streaming Info Only the matches between Kerala vs Pondicherry and Bengal vs Hyderabad will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.