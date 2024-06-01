Indian cricket player Mohammad Siraj represents his country's national squad as a right-arm fast bowler. In addition, he plays domestic cricket for Hyderabad and the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played on the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in 2023, and in the championship match versus Sri Lanka, he was named Player of the Match.

Born into a Muslim family in Hyderabad. His mother Shabana Begum is a housewife, while his father Mohammed Ghaus drove autorickshaws. Mohammed Ismail, his older brother, works as an engineer.

Siraj initially began to bowl at the age of 16, thus he played with a tennis ball before he started playing club cricket. In his maiden game, he took nine wickets for his uncle's team in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

On November 15, 2015, Siraj played for Hyderabad in the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy, making his debut in the first class. In the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition, he made his Twenty20 debut on January 2, 2016. With 41 wickets at an average of 18.92 in the Ranji Trophy competition of 2016–17, he was Hyderabad's top wicket-taker.

With 23 dismissals in seven matches, he was the top wicket-taker in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2018. He was included in the India A team for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy in October 2018 and the India B squad for the 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy in October 2019.

Siraj signed an IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 as a result of his success in domestic cricket. On April 12, 2017, he played in his first IPL match against the Mumbai Indians, taking a wicket in his opening over. Siraj made a name for himself as a pace option with Sunrisers Hyderabad over the course of the following three seasons (2017–2019), particularly with his ability to bowl tight lines and lengths

For their series against New Zealand in October 2017, Siraj was called up for the first time to the Indian T20I team. On November 4, 2017, he made his Twenty20 International debut for India against New Zealand.

He received a call-up to the Indian T20I team for the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in February 2018. He was included in the Indian Test team for their September 2018 series against the West Indies.. He was added to India's ODI squad in December 2018 for their series against Australia. On January 15, 2019, he made his ODI debut at Adelaide Oval against Australia.

For India's Test series against Australia, Siraj was added to the squad on October 26, 2020.

Siraj was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2.6 crore during the 2020 Indian Premier League auction. He experienced a breakthrough year in the IPL during the 2020 campaign. Siraj was one of the most impressive players for RCB, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68 in 9 matches. His efforts contributed to RCB's successful season, which saw them advance to the playoffs.

In the second Test of the 2022 Test series against Sri Lanka, Siraj took 4 wickets, making a total of 14 wickets in two games.

Siraj also contributed to the India vs. New Zealand ODI series in January 2023. He claimed four wickets in the opening ODI, which gave India a 12-run victory. Siraj rose to the top of the ICC ODI Bowler rankings on January 21, 2023.

Siraj was added to India's 2023 Asia Cup squad on August 21, 2023.

On September 17, 2023, in the Asia Cup final, Siraj became the joint-fastest bowler to take a 6-wicket haul in ODIs, equaling Chaminda Vaas's record of taking 5 wickets in 16 balls against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup. He ended with figures of 6/21 and became the first Indian to take 4 wickets in an over.