IND Vs ENG 5th Test In Numbers: India Score Their Slimmest Win; Siraj Equals Bumrah, Root Levels With Gavaskar

IND Vs ENG Test Series In Numbers: Mohammed Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which concluded with a 2-2 draw after India’s thrilling six-run victory at The Oval on Monday. He was followed by England’s Josh Tongue, who took 19 wickets

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Narrowest Win By Run Margin
IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India celebrate their six-run win over England at The Oval. Photo: AP
  • Mohammed Siraj leading wicket taker of series

  • Shubman Gill leading run scorer of series

  • India registered their smallest Test win

Mohammed Siraj's strong-hearted effort across five Tests reflected in his numbers as well, returning with 23 wickets to go equal with Jasprit Bumrah as an Indian bowler with most wickets in a Test series in England.

Bumrah achieved the feat during the 2021-22 series to go past Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19).

Siraj is also the highest wicket-taker of the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended with a 2-2 verdict after India's epic six-run win win at the Oval here on Monday, followed by England's Josh Tongue (19).

Beyond the individual achievements, India also set some team records during the drawn five-match series.

Narrowest win

The six-run win that they scored at the Oval was India's smallest in terms of runs in Test cricket, surpassing the 13-run victory that they had achieved against Australia at Mumbai in 2004.

Meanwhile, India made a total of 3,809 runs in this series, which is the most ever scored by a team in a five-match Test series.

Winless streak

India have also managed to extend England's winless streak in Test rubbers against them to four dating back to 2018.

This is England's second longest barren run in the traditional format after they went winless in five series between 1996 and 2011.

Root equals Gavaskar

Senior England batter Joe Root's 104 in the second innings of the Oval Test was his 13th hundred against India in Tests and 16th overall, going equal with Australian Steve Smith for the most number of centuries against India in international cricket.

Root also equalled batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's record of making 13 hundreds against the West Indies, and now he has only Don Bradman (19 hundreds vs England) ahead of him for most Test hundreds against a single nation.

Root also became the first batter to score 6000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The Gill effect

India skipper Shubman Gill had a windfall series, scoring 754 runs, along the way overcoming two towering batters from the yore — Gavaskar and former England captain Graham Gooch.

Of course, Gill is the highest run-getter in the series.

The aggregate saw the elegant right-hander going past Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs to become the Indian captain with most runs in a Test series.

Gill also broke Gooch's 35-year-old record (752 runs) for most runs in a Test series between India and England.

Published At:
