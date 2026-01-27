Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Series To Be Decided Today In Colombo

The 3-match ODI series will be decided today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Kusal Mendis powered Lankans to a competitive Total in SL vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 Photo: OfficialSLC/X
Good Afternoon cricket fanatics. Welcome to the live coverage of the series concluding 3rd ODI match between hosts Sri Lanka and tourists England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first-led of the English team's white-ball tour concludes today and it will be followed by a 3-match T20I series, which starts from Friday, January 30 onwards. The ODI series is currently in level terms at 1-1 after England clinched a 5-wicket victory in the 2nd match 3 days ago. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with his 75 runs as England chased down a target of 220 runs within 46.2 overs. In the 1st ODI, the Lankans had claimed a 19-run victory, defending a target of 272. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Weather Report

Colombo will be humid and warm today with temperatures peaking around 31°C.

While skies remain partly sunny, a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms could briefly interrupt play. High humidity of 65% and light winds will remain.

Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Welcome

Good Afternoon Folks. This is the start of our live blog of the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and England. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Published At:
Tags

