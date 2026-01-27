Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Up Against Kiwis In First Super 6 Clash

After underwhelming outings in the group stages, Pakistan and New Zealand look to start afresh as they lock horns in the Super 6 stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Harare today

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score ICC U19 World Cup 2026
Pakistan U19 in action during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match against England on January 16, 2026. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup
Good Morning folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from Namibia and Zimbabwe. In this blog, we will be covering the Super 6 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. Despite having a strong team on paper, both the teams failed to produce their best performances in the group stages. While Pakistan had a 2nd-placed finish, New Zealand finished 3rd without winning a single game. Their opening matches against USA and Bangladesh were abandoned due to rain before India registered a 7-wicket win against them in another rain-affected contest. An interesting Super 6 tie is on the cards. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads

Pakistan squad: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Mohammad Shayan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq

New Zealand squad: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Selwin Sanjay, Flynn Morey, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club is a pacer’s paradise. Fast bowlers have more effective than spinners here recently. The surface offers significant carry and seam movement with the new ball. The average score at this venue is around 230.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report 

Harare will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 26°C and a low of 16°C. There is a 25% chance of rain during the daytime, and humidity is expected to be around 59% with a light southeast wind at 4 mph.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Good Morning And Welcome 

Welcome to all of our readers for the live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Super 6 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates and scores.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

  2. Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

  3. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

  4. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  5. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

Latest Stories

  1. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  2. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  3. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Races Past Dhurandhar

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Yellow Alert for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

  7. Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court To Pronounce Verdict On Vijay's Film, Proceedings Expected To Begin Shortly

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras High Court Sends The Case Back To Single Judge For Fresh Hearing