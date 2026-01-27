Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Up Against Kiwis In First Super 6 Clash

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads
Pakistan squad: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Mohammad Shayan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq
New Zealand squad: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Selwin Sanjay, Flynn Morey, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Harare Sports Club is a pacer’s paradise. Fast bowlers have more effective than spinners here recently. The surface offers significant carry and seam movement with the new ball. The average score at this venue is around 230.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Harare will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 26°C and a low of 16°C. There is a 25% chance of rain during the daytime, and humidity is expected to be around 59% with a light southeast wind at 4 mph.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Good Morning And Welcome
This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates and scores.