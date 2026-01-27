Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Up Against Kiwis In First Super 6 Clash

Pakistan U19 in action during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match against England on January 16, 2026. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from Namibia and Zimbabwe. In this blog, we will be covering the Super 6 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. Despite having a strong team on paper, both the teams failed to produce their best performances in the group stages. While Pakistan had a 2nd-placed finish, New Zealand finished 3rd without winning a single game. Their opening matches against USA and Bangladesh were abandoned due to rain before India registered a 7-wicket win against them in another rain-affected contest. An interesting Super 6 tie is on the cards. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jan 2026, 12:02:13 pm IST Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads Pakistan squad: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Mohammad Shayan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq New Zealand squad: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Selwin Sanjay, Flynn Morey, Mason Clarke, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos

27 Jan 2026, 11:42:01 am IST Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report The Harare Sports Club is a pacer’s paradise. Fast bowlers have more effective than spinners here recently. The surface offers significant carry and seam movement with the new ball. The average score at this venue is around 230.

27 Jan 2026, 11:17:39 am IST Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report Harare will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 26°C and a low of 16°C. There is a 25% chance of rain during the daytime, and humidity is expected to be around 59% with a light southeast wind at 4 mph.