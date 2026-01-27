India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blue Colts Take On Hosts In Opening Super 6 Tie

After going unbeaten in the Group stages, Ayush Mhatre's team India will be looking extend their winning streak as they lock horns with ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 co-hosts Zimbabwe in a Super 6 tie at the Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo

Updated on:
India will face Pakistan and Zimbabwe in the Super Six stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI
Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcome to India's first Super 6 match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup against co-hosts Zimbabwe at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Blue Cols, led by Ayush Mhatre, had a flawless run in the group stages, winning back-to-back three matches and finishing on top of pool B standings. The Indians won games against All of India's matches were affected by rain as they won against the USA (6 wickets), Bangladesh (18 runs) and New Zealand (7 runs) through the Duckworth Lewis method. The Zimbabweans, meanwhile, finished 3rd in Group C, below toppers England and Pakistan, against whom they lost by 8 wickets respectively after their opening tie against Scotland got abandoned due to rain. Zimbabwe will be searching for the first victory of the tournament but India's solid playing XI will pose a massive threat to them. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads

Zimbabwe squad: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze

India squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The surface at Queens Sports Club is expected to be pacer-friendly. It features a fast surface that typically provides early movement for seamers, challenging batters’ techniques in the opening stages. Batting is expected to become easier as the ball gets older.

India's highest score while batting first at this venue is 238. USA and New Zealand had scored 107 and 135 each in their other Group stage matches.

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report

Today in Bulawayo, it is partly sunny with a high temperature of 28 Degree Celsius, an 8 mph wind from the east, and a 5% chance of rain during the daytime.

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Good Morning And Welcome

Welcome to all of our readers for the live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Super 6 match between tournament favourites India and co-hosts Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates and scores.

