India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blue Colts Take On Hosts In Opening Super 6 Tie

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Squads
Zimbabwe squad: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
India squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The surface at Queens Sports Club is expected to be pacer-friendly. It features a fast surface that typically provides early movement for seamers, challenging batters’ techniques in the opening stages. Batting is expected to become easier as the ball gets older.
India's highest score while batting first at this venue is 238. USA and New Zealand had scored 107 and 135 each in their other Group stage matches.
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Today in Bulawayo, it is partly sunny with a high temperature of 28 Degree Celsius, an 8 mph wind from the east, and a 5% chance of rain during the daytime.
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Good Morning And Welcome
This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates and scores.