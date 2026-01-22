England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Off To Solid Start Against ENG| SL 26/0 (5)

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Solid Start By SL
Sri Lanka are off to a solid start against England courtesy to Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. It has looked a good batting surface so far and SL openers will be eyeing a big partnership from here to make a solid base for the other batters.
SL 26/0 (5)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Innings Underway
Both Sri Lankan openers - Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara have made their way into the field to open the innings. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton will the start the proceedings for England with the ball.
SL 0/0 (0)
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st ODI against England.
England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between England and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for the live score and updates of the match.