England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Off To Solid Start Against ENG| SL 26/0 (5)

Sri Lanka take on England in 1st ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on January 22. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st One Day International of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 22, 2026. This ODI series is a precursor to the another three-match series but that'll be in the T20 format and will be more relevant given that the 2026 T20 World Cup is just around the corner. However, England would like find their footing back in the ODI format, where they haven't been quite good since the 2023 ODI World Cup. They will be up against a formidable Sri Lanka side, who are a force to reckon with at their backyard. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

22 Jan 2026, 02:54:32 pm IST England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Solid Start By SL Sri Lanka are off to a solid start against England courtesy to Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. It has looked a good batting surface so far and SL openers will be eyeing a big partnership from here to make a solid base for the other batters. SL 26/0 (5)

22 Jan 2026, 02:33:51 pm IST England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Innings Underway Both Sri Lankan openers - Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara have made their way into the field to open the innings. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton will the start the proceedings for England with the ball. SL 0/0 (0)

22 Jan 2026, 02:16:01 pm IST England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

22 Jan 2026, 02:14:54 pm IST England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st ODI against England.