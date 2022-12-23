Samuel Matthew Curran, an English cricketer, is a fixture for England across all formats. He represents Surrey in domestic cricket and has showcased his skills in numerous Twenty20 leagues. Notably, on December 23, 2022, Punjab Kings acquired him for ₹18.5 .

Curran showcased his talents for Surrey across various levels, including Under-15, Under-17, and the Second XI. In the 2014 season, he played for Weybridge in the Surrey Championship Premier Division. Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, lauded Curran as "the most impressive 17-year-old cricketer I've encountered. He stepped into senior cricket during a Twenty20 match in the NatWest t20 Blast tournament against Kent at The Oval on June 19, 2015, at the age of 17 years and 16 days. His first-class debut followed shortly after, in a County Championship fixture against Kent at The Oval on July 13, 2015. Notably, at just 17 years and 40 days old, he became Surrey's second youngest first-class cricketer in history. Curran impressed with figures of 5/101 in the first innings, believed to make him the youngest player to take five wickets in a County Championship match. His List A debut came in a Royal London One-Day Cup match against Northamptonshire at The Oval on July 27, 2015.

For the 2017–18 Super Smash, Auckland Aces secured his services. December 2018, Kings XI Punjab acquired him in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League, shelling out ₹7.2 crore (equivalent to ₹9.6 crore or roughly £1.0 million in 2023). Ahead of the 2019 IPL tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted him as one of eight players to watch. During the 2019 IPL season, he made a mark with a brisk 20-run opening stint and claimed a hat-trick in his second match against Delhi Capitals, leading Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory and earning himself the player of the match accolade. Additionally, he smashed a rapid fifty off just 23 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he parted ways with Kings XI Punjab before the 2020 IPL auction. In that auction, Chennai Super Kings secured his services for the 2020 Indian Premier League. During April 2022, the Oval Invincibles secured his services for the 2022 season of The Hundred. In June of the same year, Curran achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in Twenty20 cricket, claiming figures of 5/30 against the Hampshire Hawks in the 2022 T20 Blast. Subsequently, within the same month, during a County Championship encounter against Kent, Curran notched his inaugural century in first-class cricket, amassing 126 runs at a pace, reaching his milestone off just 62 deliveries.

Curran showcased his early cricketing prowess by representing the Zimbabwe Cricket U13s team at the 2011–12 CSA U13 Week in South Africa, where he clinched the player of the tournament award.

Transitioning to England's cricketing scene, Curran made significant strides at the Under-19 level, notably during the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he played all six matches, tallying 201 runs and seven wickets, aiding his team to a sixth-place finish. His promising performances earned him a spot in the England Lions squad for their 2016–17 tour of the United Arab Emirates, and again in 2017 for their match against South Africa A at Canterbury.

Curran's journey into the senior England squad began with a call-up in January 2018 for the 2017-18 Trans-Tasman Tri-Series against Australia and New Zealand, though he didn't feature in any games. Subsequently, he received his Test debut against Pakistan at Headingley on June 1, 2018, making significant contributions both with bat and ball. His consistent performances earned him further opportunities, including his One Day International debut against Australia on June 24, 2018. Notably, he excelled during the Test series against India, earning accolades such as Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

During the 2022 T20 World Cup, Curran made headlines with a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan, a first for any England player in T20Is. This performance earned him the Man of the Match award. In the Final against Pakistan, he clinched 3/12 wickets, once again securing the Man of the Match title. Finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets and a bowling average of 11.38, Curran was named Player of the Tournament. For his services to cricket, he was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2023 Birthday Honours.

In Tests, he has amassed 815 runs in 24 matches at an average of 24.7, including three half-centuries. His ODI career showcases 468 runs in 32 matches, with a highest score of 95 and an average of 22.29. In T20 Internationals, Curran has contributed 260 runs in 46 matches, with a highest score of 50. Notably, in the IPL, he has been prolific, accumulating 883 runs in 59 matches at an average of 25.23, including five half-centuries. Turning to his bowling prowess, Curran has been impactful. In Test cricket, he has claimed 47 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 35.51, with a best bowling figure of 4/58. In ODIs, he has taken 33 wickets in 32 matches, including a five-wicket haul, with a best of 5/48. His T20I career boasts 49 wickets in 46 matches, with a best of 5/10. In the IPL, he has scalped 58 wickets in 59 matches, with a best of 4/11.