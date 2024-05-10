Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB: 'I Am Trying To Keep Up With Strike Rate For Me And Team', Says Virat Kohli

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match after he set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's massive 60-run win over Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 92. This IPL season, he has amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44

Advertisement

Virat Kohli after fifty against PBKS in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohl celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Amid the chatter around his strike rate, Virat Kohli on Thursday said "I know I need to take risks" and bringing out the slog sweep against Punjab Kings spinners helped him score at a better clip. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match after he set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's massive 60-run win over Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 92. This IPL season, he has amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44.

"For me, it's still quality over quantity. For me, it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get better at. It's an evolving process," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

"I brought out the slog sweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it in the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction.

"I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar, right, celebrates his fifty runs as teammate Virat Kohli congratulates him during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. - AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia
IPL 2024: Kohli, Patidar's Fifties Help RCB Thrash PBKS By 60 Runs

BY PTI

Despite being the most consistent batter this season, Kohli's strike rate has often been a subject of discussion.

Advertisement

This is RCB's fourth win on the trot which kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

"Have to be honest, we were not good enough in the first half of the tournament. We got to a point where we said don't look at the table, play for self-respect," Kohli said.

"Make yourselves proud and the fans. We need to raise our level. If we had done so earlier we would be in a position needing to rely on so many factors."

Frustrating and disappointing: Curran

PBKS skipper Sam Curran was a disappointed man as the team was eliminated with two games left.

"Frustrating and disappointing. A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn," he said.

"Wasn't a distraction (to miss Shikhar Dhawan). We knew we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and I'm gutted for the team. Got to come back stronger next year.

"Enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys (but) would have loved to have won a few more games. We've had some highs, and record chases. The ups and downs have been tough.

"There's lots of experience in the dressing room but have to keep learning. Lots of disappointment but we have to keep fighting."

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram: Meth Tables Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested
  2. Man Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore Concealed In His Body
  3. NCW Claims No Victim Filed Complaint Against Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
  4. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  5. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Murder In Mahim' On JioCinema Review: Ashutosh Rana-Vijay Raaz Deliver Earnest Performances In A Show That Could’ve Been Compact
  2. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
  3. North West Joins Starry Concert Event Of 'The Lion King' At Hollywood Bowl
  4. Academy Museum To Celebrate Music Of Indian Cinema Through 'RRR', 'Lagaan' Soundtracks
  5. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Kohli, Patidar's Fifties Help RCB Thrash PBKS By 60 Runs
  2. Sports News Highlights: Gukesh Beats Pragg In Warsaw; IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0
  3. Superbet Rapid And Blitz Tournament: Gukesh Strikes Back With Wins Over Praggnanandhaa, Keymer
  4. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By 60 Runs - As It Happened
  5. Italian Open: Naomi Osaka Beats Marta Kostyuk For Landmark Win
World News
  1. China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border
  2. Pakistan's Top Leaders Vow Action Against 'May 9 Executors'
  3. Israel 'Will Stand Alone If It Has To', Says Netanyahu After Biden's Warning Of Arms Holdup
  4. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  5. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Highlights: Gukesh Beats Pragg In Warsaw; IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights