Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a home game at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The 58th match of the Indian Premier League is also a virtual eliminator for both teams as they have eight points on the points table in the same number of matches (11). The winner will stay alive in the race for the playoffs and the loser will join Mumbai Indians as an eliminated team. Shikhar Dhawan is yet to return from his injury and PBKS may miss him as their top-order batters have not been very consistent this season. A comprehensive performance is expected from the RCB side in a must-win game. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in excellent form but the middle-order batters need to play some memorable innings. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs RCB match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
9 May 2024
9 May 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks and teammate Virat Kohli, right, smile after their team won in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. AP Photo /Ajit Solanki

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. This match is also a virtual eliminator for both teams as they have eight points on the points table in the same number of matches (11). The winner will stay alive in the race for the playoffs and the loser will join Mumbai Indians as an eliminated team. Shikhar Dhawan is yet to return from his injury and PBKS may miss him as their top-order batters have not been very consistent this season. A comprehensive performance is expected from the RCB side in a must-win game. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in excellent form but the middle-order batters need to play some memorable innings. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs RCB match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  2. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' After Almost 4 Years: Thank You For Hating Me So Much
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
  5. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
  2. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  3. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  4. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  5. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men