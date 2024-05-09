PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala

Welcome to the live coverage of match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. This match is also a virtual eliminator for both teams as they have eight points on the points table in the same number of matches (11). The winner will stay alive in the race for the playoffs and the loser will join Mumbai Indians as an eliminated team. Shikhar Dhawan is yet to return from his injury and PBKS may miss him as their top-order batters have not been very consistent this season. A comprehensive performance is expected from the RCB side in a must-win game. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in excellent form but the middle-order batters need to play some memorable innings. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs RCB match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)