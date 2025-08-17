Football

Shillong Lajong 2-1 Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 QF 1: SLFC Come From Behind To Book Semis Spot

Shillong Lajong FC came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Indian Navy FT in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 16 August. The win secured a Durand Cup semi-final spot for SLFC for the second year running. The hosts trailed at half-time courtesy of Vijay Marandi’s 38th-minute strike, but two quick goals in the second half turned the tide. Damaitphang Lyngdoh saw his shot go in off the crossbar for the equaliser in the 69th minute, and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah scored from the spot 10 minutes later after being fouled in the box. Despite late pressure from Indian Navy, Lajong held firm to seal their semi-final place.