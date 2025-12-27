India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I Preview: Hosts Eye Clean Sweep As Series Dominance Continues

India face Sri Lanka in fourth Women’s T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28
India’s bowlers have dominated the series, restricting Sri Lanka to modest totals in all three matches
With the series decided, India may rotate again as Smriti Mandhana looks for form
A formidable Indian team look to extend their dominance and seal a fourth consecutive win when they take on Sri Lanka Women in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have completely outplayed Sri Lanka to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, leaving the visitors searching for answers as the contest moves into its final phase.
Indian Bowlers Set The Tone
The gulf between the two sides has been stark. India, who have chased in all three matches so far, have never batted beyond 14.4 overs, lost more than three wickets, or faced a target higher than 129.
The foundation of this commanding run has been India’s bowling unit. Deepti Sharma has claimed four wickets across two matches, while Renuka Singh matched that tally in a single outing at the same venue on Friday.
While winning the toss on all three occasions has helped – with Harmanpreet opting to field and allowing her bowlers to operate before the dew set in – India’s bowlers have maximised conditions superbly. Not a single Sri Lankan batter has crossed 40 runs in the series so far.
India have also continued to rotate combinations, keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 firmly in mind. Arundhati Reddy featured in the first two matches before making way for Renuka in the third.
“We have been trying different combinations with the (T20) World Cup in mind. We want to keep our standards high after winning the (ODI) World Cup recently. And we want our standard and performance to remain high,” Renuka said after the previous match.
India’s batters have complemented the bowlers effectively, with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues each registering a fifty in the series.
Mandhana Seeks Momentum, India Consider Rotation
Despite India’s dominance, Smriti Mandhana is yet to find top gear. The star opener has managed 40 runs in three innings, averaging 13.33 at a sub-100 strike rate, and will be keen for a defining knock in the fourth T20I.
The match could also offer opportunities for further rotation. Young batter Gunalan Kamalini and experienced Harleen Deol are yet to feature in the series, with India having already handed opportunities to the other 13 squad members.
With the series outcome effectively settled, team management may use the fixture to assess bench strength while maintaining their winning standards.
Sri Lanka Search For Redemption
For Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, the series has been a sobering experience. Apart from their captain, the visitors possess batting talent in Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama, but none have produced a decisive innings so far.
With little margin for error, Sri Lanka will be desperate for one of their batters to step up and restore belief within the group. The visitors will also hope their young bowling attack, which has looked overawed by India’s depth and skill, can apply greater pressure and make life tougher for the hosts in the remaining matches.
IND-W Vs SL-W 4th T20I: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.
