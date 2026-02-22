West Indies Women Vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: WI-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as SL-W take on WI-W in the 2nd ODI at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

Vikas Patwal
Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI:
West Indies women will face Sri Lanka women in the 2nd T20I at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on February 22, 2026. Photo: X/West Indies Cricket
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies women won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • SL-W won the first match by 10 runs

  • SL-W are leading the three-match series by 1-0

West Indies women take on their Sri Lankan counterparts in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Sri Lanka beat West Indies women by 10 runs in a tense thriller to lead the series by 1-0.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka put a decent 240/6 on board on the back of half-centuries by Hasini Perera (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (66).

In response, the West Indies were bundled for just 230 in 49.2 overs, eventually losing the match by 10 runs. Stefanie Taylor (66) and Jannillea Glasgow (50) also struck fifties for the home team to take them closer to the target, but couldn't get them over the line.

West Indies Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Head-To-Head

Matches: 36

Sri Lanka: 18

West Indies: 18

West Indies Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

West Indies women won the toss and elected to bowl first.

West Indies Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

West Indies Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Streaming Details

The 2nd ODI between West Indies women and Sri Lanka women will be streamed line on the FanCode app and website.

