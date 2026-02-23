WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Deandra Dottin became the first West Indies cricketer to be given out obstructing the field in international cricket during the second ODI against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka won by 14 runs, sealing the ODI series 2-0, despite Jannillea Glasgow’s valiant half-century for West Indies
Vishmi Gunaratne’s half-century anchored Sri Lanka’s innings, while Karishma Ramharack took 3 for 26
In a bizarre dismissal, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was given out 'obstructing the field' during the second Women's ODI match against Sri Lanka at St. George's, Grenada, on February 22, 2026.
The incident occurred in the 30th over of the chase when Dottin tapped the ball before handling it. The 34-year-old tried to sweep the last ball of the over, bowled by Chamari Athapaththu, but the ball slipped down the leg side and was called a wide.
After the ball deflected off the wicketkeeper’s pads back toward her and still in play, Dottin picked it up, leading to the unusual dismissal. He was batting for 13 off 15.
What Is Obstructing The Field In Cricket?
It is a form of dismissal in cricket. As the name suggests, it refers to willfully obstructing/distracting the fielding side by action or word while the ball is in play.
Deandra Dottin, however, is not the first player to be given out obstructing the field in women's cricket. Thirush Kamini of India is widely regarded as the first woman cricketer to get out in this manner.
Kamini was given out obstructing the field in the fourth over of India's chase against the West Indies during their ICC Women's Championship (ODI) match on November 13, 2016, in Vijayawada.
Two years later, Anuja Patil, another Indian, became the first player in Women's T20 Internationals to be given out obstructing the field as Bangladesh pulled off an upset in the Asia Cup 2018.
When Is The Ball In Play?
The ball is in play from the moment a bowler starts his run-up until it becomes 'dead'.
And a dead ball occurs when the ball is no longer in play, meaning no runs can be scored and no wickets can be taken. Generally, it is called when the ball settles in the wicketkeeper's or bowler's hands, after a boundary, a dismissal, or when the umpire deems play has ceased.
Context and interpretation matter, as often espoused. Cricket, by nature, is a game of interpretations.
Who Won The West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Women's 2nd ODI Match?
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl first at the National Cricket Stadium. After a promising start to the innings, 30 without loss, the hosts lost their top five for 83 runs in 25.1 overs.
A 69-ball 50 from young all-rounder Jannillea Glasgow and Afy Fletcher's 20 off 23 did revive the Windies innings, but they fell short of the target by 14 runs. For the visitors, left-arm spinners Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera claimed three wickets each.
Earlier, Vishmi Gunaratne played a 66-ball knock for 58 to stitch the Sri Lankan innings, which also witnessed contrasting 30s from skipper Chamari Athapaththu (32 off 41) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (35 off 64).
With the win, the visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. This marks the back-to-back ODI series for Sri Lanka against the West Indies.
Sri Lanka won the tour opener by 10 runs (SL - 240/6; WI - 230).
WI-W Vs SL-W 2nd ODI Brief Scores
Sri Lanka Women - 208 all out in 47.1 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 58, Harshitha Samarawickrama 35; Karishma Ramharackh 3-26)
West Indies Women - 194 all out in 48 overs (Jannillea Glasgow 50, Sugandika Kumari 3-38, Inoka Ranaweera 3-44).
The third and final WI-W vs SL-W ODI is scheduled for Wednesday. The two teams will then square off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Saturday.
All the matches are being played at the National Cricket Stadium (aka Queen's Park) -- a picturesque venue known for its proximity to the Caribbean sea and the surrounding hills.
Sri Lanka Women Tour Of West Indies 2026: Live Streaming
The 2026 Sri Lanka Women’s tour of West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.