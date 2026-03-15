Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim Stuns Men In Green With Stunning Maiden Century

Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams a stunning 98-ball maiden ODI century against Pakistan, powering Bangladesh with an aggressive knock featuring six fours and seven sixes

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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim Smashes Maiden Century
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan celebrates his team's win over Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tanzid Hasan Tamim scores his maiden ODI century with a superb 98-ball knock against Pakistan national cricket team

  • The left-hander smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes, reaching the milestone with a lofted six over long-off

  • Tamim celebrated emotionally, raising his bat and kissing the turf after completing the memorable hundred

Bangladesh’s young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim delivered a statement performance with the bat, bringing up his maiden ODI century in style during the third ODI against Pakistan on Sunday. The left-hander produced a confident and fluent innings, showcasing both patience and attacking flair to anchor Bangladesh’s batting effort in the first innings.

Playing in front of a lively home crowd in Dhaka, Tanzid controlled the tempo of the innings beautifully. By the time he reached his milestone, the opener had already set the tone for a commanding batting display from the hosts.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi had earlier won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh responded positively with their openers building a steady start before Pakistan managed to pick up a wicket. However, Tanzid stood firm at the crease and continued to lead the charge with a composed knock.

Also Check: Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd ODI

Tanzid Hasan Tamim brings up maiden ODI century with dominant knock

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Tanzid reached the landmark in 98 balls, smashing six fours and seven sixes in a knock that perfectly blended control and aggression. The milestone moment came in spectacular fashion when he danced down the track to a flighted delivery and lofted it confidently over long-off for six.

After completing the century, the young opener raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and his teammates before getting down to kiss the turf in celebration. It was an emotional moment for the 24-year-old, who has been steadily building his reputation as one of Bangladesh’s promising batting talents in the format.

His ability to maintain a strike rate above 100 ensured Bangladesh kept the pressure on Pakistan’s bowling attack. However, the young batter eventually got out after scoring 107 runs as Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed got the better of him.

Bangladesh aim for big total

The third ODI forms an important part of the ongoing bilateral series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, with both teams looking to win the match and take the series as well which is currently levelled at 1-1.

At the time of writing this, Bangladesh are batting on 244/3 after 44.1 overs and they are looking solid to put up over 300 runs on the scoreboard, which is going to be a tough target to chase for the Men in Green.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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