CSK Vs SRH Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Affect Play During Today's Crunch Match In Chennai?

Summary of this article
CSK take on SRH in match 63 of the IPL 2026 tonight
SRH's victory could seal their progress to the play-offs whereas CSK's victory eases qualification for both teams
Chennai weather and rain forecast listed
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to Chepauk to play in their last home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they welcome SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, 18 May 2026. Today's match is vital for both sides in context of the tournament. SRH's victory guarantees their play-off spot, and CSK know a win would benefit them as well as SRH.
Both sides come into this game on the back defeats. This clash could define as to which team can outdo the other on a day when victory means everything.
Moreover, CSK fans have not yet seen MS Dhoni play this season so there could be a possibility that tonight's game could be potentially the former captain's farewell. Though there have been no news from the CSK camp, the Yellow Brigade fans would want to see their successful player bat.
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record
Matches played: 23
CSK won: 15
SRH won: 8
No result: 0
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Chennai Weather Forecast
Expect a warm and slightly cloudy weather on a Monday evening at the Chepauk. The temperatures will be around 35°C (95°F) at match time. There is a 25% chance of rain expected. The humidity will be high as always in Chennai in May.
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ayush Mhatre, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Matt Henry
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (captain, wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Smaran Ravichandran, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Sharma