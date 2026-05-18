CSK Vs SRH Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Affect Play During Today's Crunch Match In Chennai?

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP