CSK Vs SRH Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Affect Play During Today's Crunch Match In Chennai?

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check today's hourly weather update for the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai for the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match in the Indian Premier League

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK take on SRH in match 63 of the IPL 2026 tonight

  • SRH's victory could seal their progress to the play-offs whereas CSK's victory eases qualification for both teams

  • Chennai weather and rain forecast listed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to Chepauk to play in their last home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they welcome SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, 18 May 2026. Today's match is vital for both sides in context of the tournament. SRH's victory guarantees their play-off spot, and CSK know a win would benefit them as well as SRH.

Both sides come into this game on the back defeats. This clash could define as to which team can outdo the other on a day when victory means everything.

Moreover, CSK fans have not yet seen MS Dhoni play this season so there could be a possibility that tonight's game could be potentially the former captain's farewell. Though there have been no news from the CSK camp, the Yellow Brigade fans would want to see their successful player bat.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches played: 23

  • CSK won: 15

  • SRH won: 8

  • No result: 0

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Chennai Weather Forecast

Expect a warm and slightly cloudy weather on a Monday evening at the Chepauk. The temperatures will be around 35°C (95°F) at match time. There is a 25% chance of rain expected. The humidity will be high as always in Chennai in May.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP
CSK Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 63
CSK will be up against in match 63 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
CSK Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Wounded Super Kings Take On Mercurial Sunrisers In A High-Stakes Clash At Home
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs with batting partner Ashutosh Sharm celebrate after wining against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Jaipur. - Ap Photo
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
There is little to no rain prediction for today's match in Chennai - BCCI
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Today's Chennai Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 44
Related Content
Chennai Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ayush Mhatre, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Matt Henry

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (captain, wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Smaran Ravichandran, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories