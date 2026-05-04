DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 48

Summary of this article
DC take on CSK in match 48 of the IPL 2026
As per Google Weather, there's no chance of rain tonight in Mumbai
Both teams are coming out of a victory in their last game
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a pivotal Match 48 of the IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 5. With both franchises locked on eight points from nine matches, this fixture holds immense significance for their playoff aspirations as they sit neck-and-neck in the middle of the points table.
For the hosts, Delhi Capitals, the recent triumph over the Rajasthan Royals has provided a much-needed morale boost. Axar Patel’s side successfully hunted down a massive 226-run target in their previous outing, showcasing the explosive potential of their top order.
KL Rahul has been the anchor, leading the charge with 433 runs this season, while the return of Pathum Nissanka has added much-needed impetus to the powerplay. Having snapped a three-match losing streak, the Capitals will be eager to leverage their home-ground advantage to climb higher in the standings.
On the other side, Chennai Super Kings arrive in Delhi riding the momentum of a dominant eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. The form of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has struck consecutive half-centuries, serves as a major relief for the team management.
Bolstered by Sanju Samson’s brilliant batting display earlier in the tournament and the reliable pace of Anshul Kamboj, CSK remains a formidable unit capable of adapting to various conditions.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to produce a high-scoring encounter, with an average first-innings score of around 178 this season. While Delhi will aim to maintain the momentum from their record-breaking chase, Chennai will look to exploit their historical head-to-head advantage—having won 20 of their 32 previous meetings—to push for a top-four spot.
With the playoff race tightening, expect a tactical battle where every run and every net-run-rate point could prove decisive in the final league standings.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 48
Date: Monday, May 5, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Report
For the match at New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the weather forecast predicts partly sunny conditions during the day and clear skies at night. The high temperature is expected to reach 32°C with a low of 23°C, while winds will be coming from the east at 8 mph and the chance of rain remains low at 10% to 15%.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Report
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes