CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Out The Hourly Weather Forecast In Chennai For Today's El Clasico

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: There is little to no rain prediction in Chennai for today's high-stakes clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indian at the Chepauk Stadium

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CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Prediction
There is little to no rain prediction for today's match in Chennai Photo: BCCI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • There is little to no rain prediction for today's match in Chennai

  • CSK thumped MI by 103 runs in the last match played between these teams

  • The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in another high voltage clash of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, May 2 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Both legacy teams have won the IPL titles five times each, but are currently going through a period of turmoil. While CSK finished last in the last season, MI haven't got their hands on the coveted trophy once since 2020.

This edition also hasn't brought much good news for them, as halfway into the tournament, both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

On top of that, they have had their fair share of injury concerns in the season with CSK missing the services of legendary MS Dhoni due to calf strain, and their young talent Ayush Mhatre, who impressed with some mesmerising knocks in the initial phase of the league will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, MI's charismatic opener, Rohit Sharma, has missed significant matches so far due to a hamstring injury, whereas Kiwi skipper and handy T20 all-rounder, Mitchell Santner, will miss the remaining IPL due to a grade 3 ACL shoulder injury.

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It's more of a do-or-die affair for Mumbai, as if they lose today, then they'll be almost out of the tournament. While Rickelton's ton in the last match and Hardik Pandya's contribution with the bat might have given some respite to MI, they still need significant contributions from their Indian star players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah; otherwise, it could be curtains for them in the tournament.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
There is little to no rain prediction in match 44 between MI and CSK in Chennai. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Q

Will the be rain in today's match between CSK and MI?

A

There is little to no rain prediction for today's match between CSK and MI in Chennai.

Q

Will MS Dhoni play in today's match against MI?

A

No, it is highly unlikely that MS Dhoni will play today against MI in Mumbai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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