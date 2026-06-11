War In West Asia: Iran-America Hostilities Resume As US Targets Indian Crew Vessels

US Attack on Indian Crew Ships

Earlier this week, the US had carried out strikes on two vessels carrying Indian seafarers. MT Marinex, a Palau-flagged merchant tanker, was attacked off the coast of Oman on Monday. Fortunately, all 24 of the Indian crew members of the vessel were successfully rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, said the Indian Coast Guard in a statement. The second strike was carried out on the Settebello, as it transited the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday evening. US CENTCOM claimed that the ship was carrying Iranian oil and that the crew failed to comply with the instructions from the US Forces.