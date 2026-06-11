US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran As Ceasefire Comes Under Pressure

The US launched fresh strikes on multiple targets in Iran, escalating tensions despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint, with both sides trading accusations over regional security and maritime traffic.
Continued fighting involving Israel and Hezbollah has further complicated attempts to reach a broader settlement.
The United States carried out another round of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, intensifying a conflict that has already disrupted global energy markets and complicated efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces targeted multiple sites in Iran in response to what it described as Tehran's continued aggression. Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the country's south.
The latest strikes came a day after the US launched attacks following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident President Donald Trump blamed on Iran.
Strait of Hormuz Remains Central to Tensions
The Strait of Hormuz continues to be at the centre of the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
CENTCOM said commercial shipping remains operational through the waterway despite Iranian claims of disruption. The US military said it struck Iranian air defence systems, surveillance radar facilities and ground control stations.
In a separate operation, American forces disabled a tanker allegedly carrying Iranian oil after it attempted to breach a US naval blockade. India's Ministry of External Affairs said three Indian sailors
were reported missing following the incident, while 21 others were rescued.
The conflict has pushed global oil prices higher, with international benchmark crude trading above $93 per barrel on Wednesday.
Diplomacy continues Amid Escalation
Iran condemned the latest strikes and accused Washington of violating its sovereignty.
Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, told the UN Security Council that Tehran would not negotiate under pressure. Iranian officials also signalled that the attacks could affect ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Despite the escalation, indirect talks have continued through regional mediators, with a Qatari delegation arriving in Tehran for discussions linked to ceasefire efforts.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned Iran against delaying negotiations and reiterated US demands regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.
Lebanon Conflict Complicates Talks
Efforts to secure a broader settlement have also been complicated by fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.
Iran has argued that any lasting agreement must address the conflict in Lebanon, while Israel has continued military operations against Hezbollah targets.
Lebanese media reported fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, adding to concerns of a wider regional conflict.
With military exchanges continuing, diplomatic efforts facing hurdles and energy markets under pressure, the prospects for a quick resolution remain uncertain.