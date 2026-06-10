US Airstrikes Iran: Trump Blames Tehran for Helicopter Crash

US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the downing of an AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting immediate American airstrikes.
US Central Command targeted Iranian air defences and radar sites in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island as a proportional response to regional attacks.
Iran retaliated by launching strikes against Bahrain and Kuwait, forcing both nations to activate air defence systems and sound emergency alerts.
Following the downing of an AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, American forces initiated airstrikes on Wednesday, prompting retaliatory action from Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the Islamic Republic for the incident, writing on social media that Iran had shot down the aircraft.
Trump declared that the U.S. "must, of necessity, respond to this attack." However, the Pentagon did not initially release a confirmed cause or assign blame.
Prior to the retaliatory strikes, U.S. Central Command confirmed both Apache crew members were safely rescued within approximately two hours and were in stable condition, as reported by CBS News.
Other reports stated that the helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while "patrolling regional waters". The military officially said that the cause of the incident remained "under investigation." The ensuing escalation triggered a wave of reciprocal military strikes. It threatens an already fragile ceasefire across the Middle East.
Tit-for-Tat Military Strikes
Fighter jets from the U.S. Air Force and Navy conducted strikes in Iran targeting "air defence, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites," CENTCOM said. Central Command said that "the operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."
Iran acknowledged the strikes around Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island but provided no details on the damage. In response, Iran launched attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting both nations to sound alerts and fire air defences.
Iran also said it targeted an air base in Jordan hosting U.S. forces, though neither American nor Jordanian officials immediately acknowledged the strike. Iran's top diplomat said foreign military forces near its territory "are at constant risk."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later vowed that there would be a response to the new U.S. strikes. Iranian forces "will leave no attack or threat unanswered," Araghchi posted on X. "Leave our region if you want to be safe."
Fragile Ceasefire Under Strain
The downing of the Apache helicopter and subsequent U.S. strikes further strained a two-month ceasefire. A day earlier, Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since the fragile truce took effect.
Iranian state television said on Tuesday that the Israeli attacks killed at least two members of the country's air-defence units. Authorities have struggled to transform the temporary April truce into a lasting resolution to the hostilities.
Israel's broadened and escalated operations in Lebanon targeting the Iran-supported Hezbollah militia have also compromised the truce.
The global economy has experienced significant turbulence since Feb. 28, when American and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iran. This ongoing warfare has caused worldwide energy costs to surge and increased the price of essential goods like food.