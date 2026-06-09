Pakistan And Lebanon Army Chiefs Meet To Boost Defence And Security Ties

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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General Rodolphe Haykal and Field Marshal Asim Munir discuss regional security and institutional training cooperation at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Lebanon defence ties, Asim Munir Rodolphe Haykal meeting
Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces. Photo: X

Pakistan and Lebanon have committed to expanding their defence collaboration and strengthening institutional linkages following a high-level military meeting, PTI reported.

The development comes as the regional security environment continues to evolve, prompting both nations to seek closer military-to-military cooperation. General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two military leaders exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations”. According to PTI, the discussions focused heavily on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces, PTI reported.

The military's media affairs wing stated that the visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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