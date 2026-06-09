Pakistan And Lebanon Army Chiefs Meet To Boost Defence And Security Ties

Pakistan and Lebanon have committed to expanding their defence collaboration and strengthening institutional linkages following a high-level military meeting, PTI reported.
The development comes as the regional security environment continues to evolve, prompting both nations to seek closer military-to-military cooperation. General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.
During the meeting, the two military leaders exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations”. According to PTI, the discussions focused heavily on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries.
The military's media affairs wing stated that the visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation between the two nations.
(With inputs from PTI)