Israeli Strikes Kill One In Southern Lebanon Just Hours After Ceasefire Deal

Israeli strikes reported hours after Lebanon-Israel ceasefire announcement
UN peacekeeper killed and two others injured in southern Lebanon
Fresh hostilities threaten a fragile ceasefire and broader regional diplomacy
Reports of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have emerged just hours after both countries agreed to implement a conditional ceasefire following two-day talks in Washington.
According to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA), Israeli drone strikes along roads at several southern locations, with at least one causing casualties.
"A UNIFIL peacekeeper died early this morning from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, southeastern Lebanon," the report said. "Two other peacekeepers, who also sustained injuries, are being treated at a medical facility in the UNIFIL base," it added.
Earlier on Thursday morning, the Israeli military said air raid sirens were sounded in northern Israel, with one incident involving a "suspicious aerial target" resolved, while another incident was found to be a false alarm.
The Israeli army issued an urgent warning to the residents of southern Lebanon, warning them against heading south of the Zahrani River, NNN reported. It also said that Israeli aircraft launched an air raid targeting the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.
Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end months of hostilities, according a joint statement released by the US Department of Justice on Wednesday. This has been one of the biggest roadblocks in cementing a peace deal between the US and Iran.
The announcement came after the US convened the fourth high-level trilateral meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives on June 2 and 3 in Washington.
The development followed Israeli attacks that left at least nine people dead in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, while Hezbollah launched rockets towards northern Israel — putting a fragile ceasefire, first brokered in April, under considerable strain.
Under the ceasefire, both sides agreed to advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.
Notably, both countries will meet again on June 22 to hold further talks "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement".
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticised the deal, calling it a "serious mistake".
Before the ceasefire announcement, Hezbollah said it had launched a "salvo of rockets" at Israeli soldiers and vehicles in south Lebanon's Qantara, and fired drones at troops near the strategic Beaufort castle.