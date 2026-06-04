Israel, Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire: Why It Matters For US-Iran Peace Deal

Israel and Lebanon agree ceasefire after US-mediated talks in Washington
Lebanese army to assume control of southern zones under new framework
Lebanon ceasefire removes a key obstacle to a broader US-Iran deal
Israel and Lebanon have finally agreed to implement a ceasefire to end months of hostilities, according to the Trump administration. This has been one of the biggest roadblocks in cementing a peace deal between the US and Iran.
The announcement came after the US convened the fourth high-level trilateral meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives on June 2 and 3 in Washington.
The development followed Israeli attacks that left at least nine people dead in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, while Hezbollah launched rockets towards northern Israel — putting a fragile ceasefire, first brokered in April, under considerable strain.
"The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hizbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hizbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector," the US Department of State said in a joint statement.
Under the ceasefire, both sides agreed to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.
These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement, the statement said.
It came after Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, testing a shaky truce initially agreed in April.
"All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage," the statement said.
Notably, both countries will meet again on June 22 to hold further talks "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement".
Iran-Lebanon Equation
Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated that any agreement to end the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran must also include Lebanon, stressing that Tehran views the two fronts as inseparable, during an interview with Al Mayadeen Media Network.
He said that Tehran does not seek to intervene in Lebanon's internal affairs, saying the country is a friend and ally. However, he argued that the wars on Iran and Lebanon became linked through Israeli military aggression and therefore must be concluded simultaneously.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was constantly pressuring Israel to end the war with Lebanon, as per reports. He even admitted to calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "f•••ing crazy" over a phone call.