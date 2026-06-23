What Happens If Netanyahu Defies US Pressure On The Hezbollah War?

US-Israel Tension Over Iran Negotiations And Lebanon War

US President Donald Trump is also facing domestic political pressure ahead of mid-term elections and is seeking to stabilise negotiations with Iran while reducing regional conflict. He has criticised Israel’s actions in Lebanon, stating: “I’m not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. It just goes on forever and it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that’s the deal with Iran.”