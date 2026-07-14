American National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border in Sonauli

The Sashastra Seema Bal intercepted Jordan Brown near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area.
The suspect claimed to be a 36-year-old resident of California in the United States.
Brown had travelled from Bengaluru to Sonauli and attempted to flee when stopped for verification.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a man claiming to be an American national who attempted to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents, officials stated on Sunday.
The arrest occurred on Saturday during a routine patrol near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area under Sonauli police station limits.
Personnel from the 22nd Battalion of the SSB intercepted the suspect. He identified himself as Jordan Brown, 36, and claimed to be a resident of California in the United States.
Attempted Escape and Seizure
Brown had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border with the intention of entering Nepal. When SSB personnel stopped him for verification, he allegedly tried to flee.
Security forces chased and arrested the suspect shortly after his escape attempt.
During a search, the SSB recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession. Brown was unable to produce a passport, visa or any other valid travel documents.
Interrogation and Custody Transfer
The SSB and other security agencies conducted a joint questioning of the suspect following his apprehension.
SSB Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav said the SSB and other security agencies questioned him before handing him over to Sonauli police for further legal action.