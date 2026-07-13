US Citizen Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border In Uttar Pradesh

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya,
Published at:

Police said the California resident lacked valid travel documents and was apprehended while attempting to cross into Nepal from India.

Photo: Maharajganj Police
US Citizen Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border In Uttar Pradesh| Photo: Maharajganj Police Photo: Maharajganj Police
Summary of this article

SSB apprehended an American national near Sonauli while allegedly attempting to enter Nepal without valid travel documents.

The suspect claimed he lost his passport in Thailand before travelling through Sri Lanka to India by sea.

Police said the California resident had lived in Goa since November 2025 before his arrest on July 11.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended an American national near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation. The individual identified himself as Jordan Brown, a US citizen from California, as reported by ANI.

Additional SP (Maharajganj) Siddharth said that no valid travel documents were found in Brown's possession.

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The Sea Route

Police interrogations outlined the suspect's extended international movements prior to his arrest.

Siddharth said, "During questioning, he [Brown] revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport."

Following the loss of his documents, Brown travelled from Thailand to Sri Lanka via a sea route. He subsequently arrived in India from Sri Lanka by sea on November 2, 2025.

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Goa Residency and Arrest

Brown had been residing in Goa since his unauthorised sea arrival in November 2025.

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US Citizen Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border In Uttar Pradesh| Photo: Maharajganj Police - Photo: Maharajganj Police
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American National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border in Sonauli - Representative Image
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Police apprehended Brown on July 11 while he was attempting to cross into Nepal from India.

In a video message released by the Police Media Cell, Siddharth said, "On July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation."

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