Ladakh to Get Seven District Hill Councils and UT-Level Body Under Article 371

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra announced a new governance framework for Ladakh featuring seven district hill councils and an overarching UT-level body.
The customised model under Article 371 will grant legislative, executive, financial, and administrative powers to the local governance bodies.
The elected UT-level executive will gain direct control, supervision, and performance appraisal authority over civil servants managing local subjects.
The Union Territory of Ladakh will establish one hill council for each of its seven districts alongside an overarching UT-level body. Union Territory Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra announced the decision on Monday. The expansion is intended for "strengthening grassroots governance and balanced development across the region", Kundra said.
The framework is customised under Article 371, according to the Hindustan Times. It will hold legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers. The model "has no parallel elsewhere in the country and will draw on the best features of other arrangements", Kundra added.
Details of Framework
Under the proposed sui generis Article 371 framework, the draft envisages an elected UT-level body. This body will exercise legislative, executive and financial powers over local subjects. The elected executive will gain direct control, supervision and Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) authority over civil servants managing these subjects.
The overarching body will sit above the district councils. These councils are expanding from the existing LAHDC Leh and LAHDC Kargil to cover all seven districts in the region.
District councils will retain localised control over land ownership and allotment. They will also maintain authority over district-cadre recruitment and independent Council Funds.
Context and Demands
The development arrives seven years after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. That move ended the special provisions of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two UTs—J&K and Ladakh. Article 371 is a constitutional provision that grants special safeguards and autonomy. It aims to protect cultural identity, land rights, local employment and administrative systems.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk spent nearly six months in jail following protests. He led demonstrations last year demanding statehood for the hill region. In May, Wangchuk expressed hope over the proposal to grant constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under Article 371.
Representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held talks with the Union government. Wangchuk said the parties reached an "in-principle understanding" over the safeguards.