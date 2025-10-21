Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

The extension of Article 371 and law-making powers for Ladakh's hill councils have emerged as major responses to local unrest, directly addressing demands for protection of land and jobs and autonomy of the region.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ladakh statehood, Article 371 Ladakh, Sixth Schedule Ladakh
Silent protest march held in Kargil on 18 October, organised by KDA. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Benefits under Article 371 to offer protection for land and jobs to local people of Ladakh, granting law-making powers to the two hill councils in the region, have emerged as key political solutions to address the unrest in Ladakh.

  • Talks are likely to be held on October 22 between the Central government and Ladakhi leadership, nearly a month after protests erupted over demands for Sixth Schedule benefits and statehood for the Union Territory.

  • Residents and activists in Ladakh have been seeking the Sixth Schedule benefits to frame laws to protect the land and jobs through the autonomous district councils.

As Ladakh’s groups will begin their talks with the Centre tomorrow, the extension of benefits under Article 371 has been seen as among the key political solutions that have emerged to address the unrest in Ladakh. Other issues include granting law-making powers to the two hill councils in the region.

The Central government is set to hold talks with the leadership of Ladakh on October 22, following the September 24 violence that left four people dead and several others injured during protests over demands for Sixth Schedule benefits and statehood for the Union Territory.

Members from both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will attend the meeting with the sub-committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hold discussions with the senior officials of the Union Ministry tomorrow.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua district - null
Congress Pitches For Article 371 As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Jammu And Kashmir

BY Naseer Ganai

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, talks with the High-Powered Committee of the MHA were suspended after the unrest in Ladakh in late September. During this period, protestors set fire to the BJP office in Leh and torched several vehicles, including a police van.

After a peaceful demonstration in Leh for statehood and sixth schedule benefits, the Central government conceded a key demand and announced a judicial probe into alleged excessive force. This triggered the resumption of dialogue. Ahead of the talks, two main solutions have been set forth by the political parties: granting law-making powers to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil, and extending Article 371 to the Union Territory.

Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary, states the party is committed to safeguarding Ladakh's culture and protecting local jobs. He says their rights to land, language, and other aspects will be secured under Article 371.

Coming Together: Sonam Wangchuk addresses protestors - Photo: Getty Images
Ladakh Battles For Identity More Than 4 Years After Abrogation Of Article 370

BY Naseer Ganai

Under Article 371, some laws of the parliament don’t apply to the northeastern states without the consent of the legislative assembly on matters like customary law and “ownership and transfer of land and its resources.”

A senior BJP leader says granting law-making powers to the hill councils is a solution to the region's unrest. "Currently, Ladakh does not have local law-making powers. Empowering both councils with these powers is a possible solution," he says, noting the earlier BJP promise of Sixth Schedule protections when Ladakh was part of Jammu and Kashmir. "The situation has changed now that it's a UT," the leader adds.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, when New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, stripping the erstwhile state of its separate constitution and flag.

Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa emphasises that obtaining Article 371 benefits requires a legislative assembly for Ladakh. He notes this is the first meeting to discuss Ladakh's political future, and both LAB and KDA jointly support the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule benefits.

Second Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation: 890 Central Laws Extended To J&K, Ladakh Still 'Lawless' - null
Second Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation: 890 Central Laws Extended To J&K, Ladakh Still 'Lawless'

BY Naseer Ganai

Residents and activists seek Sixth Schedule benefits to frame laws protecting land and jobs via autonomous district councils. In addition to statehood and the Sixth Schedule, the KDA and LAB delegation will urge the Central government to create a local cadre and Public Service Commission for Ladakh to handle gazette recruitment, currently managed by UPSC, according to Haneefa.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SA-W 6/1 (2)

  2. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  3. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs Steady Proteas' Innings After Pakistan Post 333

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  4. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  5. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

  5. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike